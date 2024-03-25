Landon Walker of the No. 24 team: ‘We got some momentum now’
Landon Walker, fueler for the No. 24, speaks on the team's effort at Circuit of The Americas that helped land driver William Byron and crew in Victory Lane on Sunday.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
Portrayals of Wilson's hold on Pittsburgh's starting job have been overstated.
Clemson almost blew a big lead, but held on to advance to the tournament's second weekend.
The second round of the women's NCAA tournament continues with 8 more games.
This is not the same Purdue team that lost to Fairleigh Dickinson last year.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
McGregor's "Road House" hit Prime Video this week.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
Braylon Edwards came to the defense of the elderly man on March 1.
The Cardinals appeared to be in control with an 18-point first half lead. But the Blue Raiders rallied to make tournament history.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.