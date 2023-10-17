Landon Jackson named Bednarik Award national Player of the Week

The honors continued for Arkansas defensive Landon Jackson on Tuesday.

The junior, just a day after being named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, Jackson was named as Bednarik Award Player of the Week for his performance against Alabama in Week 7.

Jackson’s 11 tackles led the team and included 3 1/2 for loss. All three of those drops behind the line of scrimmage were sacks of Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe. By doing so, Jackson became the first player in the SEC to register 3 1/2 sacks this season. They were also the most by a Razorbacks defensive lineman since Trey Flowers tallied that number against Auburn in 2012.

For the season, Jackson is fifth on the team with 30 tackles and he leads all defensive linemen in such. He also leads the team with 10 1/2 tackles for loss and sacks with 5 1/2, totals that rank him second (TFL) and fourth (sacks) in the SEC.

Arkansas will return to Fayetteville for its first game in over a month inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday against Mississippi State.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire