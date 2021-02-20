Landon Hullaby, 2022 four-star safety, commits to Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Landon Hullaby is joining the flock.

The Oregon Ducks landed a major commitment on Saturday adding the Mansfield Timberview safety to the backfield in the 2022 class.

Hullaby made his verbal commitment to Oregon in a post to social media on Saturday. The No. 309 overall prospect and No. 18 safety in the 2022 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings, chose the Ducks over 28 other offers including Auburn, Notre Dame, and USC.

"I would like to start off by thanking every college that took a chance on me and offered me to be apart of your program college football has always been a dream of mine," Hullaby said. "I want to thank my parents for all the sacrifices they have put in since I was playing pee wee football to now making sure I always had everything I needed and just for always pushing me to be the best person I can be everyday on and off the field and my big brother for showing me the way and being a role model to me. Also want to Thank Coach Johnson and the whole staff for taking me in as a freshman at Bishop Dunne and teaching me lessons I'll hold onto me for life, and thank you to the whole Timberview program been balling together since we was in middle school. Without the Man above none of this would have been possible but after many talks with Him and my parents...

I am 100% committed to The University of Oregon #ScoDucks.

- Landon Hullaby

One year after being named Texas District 6-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Hullaby helped lead Mansfield Timberview to an 11-2 record and a Texas 5A D-II third-round playoff appearance in 2020.

The Ducks now have four commitments in the 2022 class, although Hullaby is the first DB committed to the 2022 class so far. Joining him are weakside defensive end Gracen Halton, who committed to Oregon in late January, tight end Andre Dollar who chose the Ducks in September and Portland’s very own Emar’rion Winston out of Central Catholic who commited to the Ducks in July 2020. His brother, La’Mar Winston, was a four-year starter at Oregon before graduating in 2019.

