Landon Huffman wins in wild finish at Talladega in Saturday Night Thunder

Landon Huffman took the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing win in a wild overtime finish at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Huffman came from the 29th position and was at the right place at the right time after avoiding many of the accidents. Huffman got by Logan Seavey, who soon after got turned, on the frontstretch and stayed out front to the checkered flag.

Huffman, who races Late Models and has made a handful of starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, only led one lap, the most important one.

Josh Berry, Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd rounded out the top five.

FULL RESULTS