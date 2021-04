Associated Press

Dave Gettleman traded down in the first round for the first time in his long career as a general manager, and the New York Giants found help for quarterback Daniel Jones and came away with draft assets for this year and next. After dropping nine spots in a surprising trade with Chicago Bears on Thursday night, the Giants drafted Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick overall and gained three extra picks, including first and fourth-rounders in 2022. The Giants' deal with the Bears came right after Philadelphia and Dallas swapped the 10th and 12th picks.