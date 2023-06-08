Landon Dickerson makes a list of under-the-radar players who can become a star in 2023

Landon Dickerson was initially supposed to be the guy to replace Jason Kelce at the center position. Still, an initial switch to guard allowed the former Alabama road grader to flourish.

Philadelphia pivoted to Cam Jurgens, and Dickerson forced Isaac Seumalo to switch sides before moving on in free agency.

The Eagles’ youngest Pro Bowl offensive lineman since Buck Lansford in 1956, Dickerson started every game in 2022 and made his first Pro Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently listed one under-the-radar player who can become a star in 2023, and Dickerson made the list for Philadelphia.

Dickerson has only been in the league two years, yet he already is one of the best guards in the game. Selected to a Pro Bowl in 2022, Dickerson allowed just one sack and 17 pressures at left guard. He allowed just four quarterback hits and 2.9% pressure rate. A huge Year 3 could be in store for Dickerson, who already is one of the best offensive linemen on arguably the best offensive line in the game.

Dickerson will look to take the next step to All-Pro status while pairing with Jordan Mailata to make a nasty duo on the left side of Philadelphia’s offensive line.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Ranking the best running backs on the Eagles' 2023 schedule Five reasons why the Eagles' defense will be a top 10 unit in 2023 Eagles' 2023 training camp preview: Looking at the wide receiver position National reaction to Bills' QB Josh Allen landing Madden NFL 24 cover over Jalen Hurts Taking an early look at the Eagles' 2024 free agents

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire