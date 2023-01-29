The Eagles have lost left guard Landon Dickerson in the fourth quarter.

Dickerson was injured on a 3-yard run by Kenneth Gainwell with 10:52 remaining.

Dickerson remained on a knee on the field after the play, holding his right elbow.

He was checked out on the sideline and then went into the training room.

Andre Dillard replaced Dickerson.

Dickerson has started every game this season and played more than 93 percent of the offensive plays.

Landon Dickerson heads to training room with arm injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk