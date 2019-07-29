Landon Collins warns Dave Gettleman not to get close during pregame warmups

Landon Collins left the Giants for Washington this offseason, and he does not have fond memories of Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman.

Asked on NFL Network what he’ll do when the teams meet this season if he sees Gettleman on the field during pregame warmups, Collins said he’d look for an excuse to run into Gettleman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches, Throw the ball in that direction. Give him a nice little thud, a little run over,” Collins said.

Would Collins knock Gettleman on his butt?

“I don’t think he’s got the skill level to stay on his feet,” Collins said.

It’s easy to see why Collins isn’t thrilled that Gettleman didn’t give him big money to stay with the Giants, but Gettleman actually did Collins a favor by not slapping the franchise tag on him and instead letting Collins shop himself to the highest bidder. Maybe Collins should give Gettleman a break, and just leave him alone when their teams face off this season.