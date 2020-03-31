Landon Collins touches on Chase Young, roasts Dave Gettleman and more during Twitter Q&A

Many back-and-forths on Twitter are inane and shouldn't be talked about outside of that platform. When athletes engage with fans, though, it can be entertaining and even insightful.

That's what happened with Landon Collins on Tuesday.

To help pass the time in this weird world everyone's currently living in, the Redskins safety answered a ton of #AskLandon questions. Here is a collection of his best responses:

Landon compliments a fellow DB:

Landon takes issue with how Madden views him, becoming the 8,459th player to do so since the game came out:

My madden rating gone be around 85 #madden be hating on ya boy https://t.co/GqXuonH3j7 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon discusses how he likes his grits:

Butter southern boy duh https://t.co/4D8VQyPWec — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon explains he still wants to wear Sean Taylor's number, which the franchise has kept off-limits since 2007:

Yes I do honestly. I think personally I'm will represent that number like no other. https://t.co/ZfEtg0koFk — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon just BURIES Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who let him walk last offseason:

I'll have all my kids go to LSU bro. https://t.co/UDfO6wzX5j — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon expresses excitement over the team's scheme switch on defense:

Honestly I lived in a 4-3 all my life...it's gone be better for us https://t.co/Amydrjsv0O — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon sets his sights on a bounce-back 2020 for the Burgundy and Gold:

Way above 500 https://t.co/yNvXMVplo1 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon seems to take another shot at Gettleman:

Loved every second and moment there till you know what 😉 https://t.co/bhFgnih6M3 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon touches on the thought of Chase Young becoming a Redskin:

Ima be happy for everyone that gets drafted and especially if we get him https://t.co/WOxAR33268 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon praises Ron Rivera:

Loved his vibe since I met him during my visit to Carolina when I was in the draft process https://t.co/XvW6UBUAeR — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon says he likes the way his secondary is coming together:

Landon compliments a fan's random hat:

Landon gives thoughts on the future of Dwayne Haskins:

Gone be a Great https://t.co/eDsqZmzTe2 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Landon shouts out Jimmy Moreland yet again:

And lastly, Landon indicates he hasn't caught the Tiger King bug yet, somehow:

