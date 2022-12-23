Landon Collins “thankful” for return to Giants active roster

Landon Collins‘ career hit some snags after he was named an All-Pro safety for the Giants in 2016, but he has found his way back to where he starter his career.

Collins was a second-round pick by the Giants in 2015, but he left for Washington as a free agent after four seasons. Injuries cost him time and led to a move to linebacker before he was released this March.

Collins remained unemployed until the Giants signed him to their practice squad in October and he showed enough in three temporary promotions for the team to sign him to their 53-roster on Thursday. Collins said the journey was “definitely humbling” and it’s made him grateful for the chance to be back with the team that gave him his first NFL playing time.

“It’s exciting,” Collins said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited because now you get to really contribute, make some plays for this team, and make that run. That run is as big as it comes. This opportunity is a blessing, and I’m thankful for it.”

Collins will join Jaylon Smith and Micah McFadden as linebacker options for the Giants as they try to continue their push for a playoff spot against the Vikings on Saturday.

