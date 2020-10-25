SEE IT: Landon Collins' strip sack leads to safety for Washington vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020 NFL season has not been kind to Washington safety Landon Collins. The star free agent signing from 2019 had not been playing at the level many have become accustomed to seeing, as blown coverages and missed tackles left the secondary struggling.

In Week 7 against the Cowboys, Collins finally showed a glimpse of the elite defensive skill he posses. As Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton dropped back on third down, Collins broke through the offensive line and attacked Dalton from the blind side resulting in a strip-sack.

The ball was then recovered by Dallas in the end zone, resulting in a safety for Washington and an early big play from the defense.

Collins' ability to make a game-changing play on defense seen earlier in his career has been until Sunday's game absent in 2020. While he's brushed off suggestions that he's having any problems tackling, it was clear that the safety's game was off in the early weeks. So much so that some have suggested shopping him at the trade deadline.

But for at least one play on Sunday, the veteran showed his true talent and his importance to the Washington defense.

Shortly after the big moment, Collins was ruled out for the remainder of the game with what the team is calling an ankle injury.

Landon Collins is out with an ankle injury. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 25, 2020

Collins was seen being carted off the field following the injury.