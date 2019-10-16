Landon Collins is the NFC defensive player of the week

Washington paid a handsome sum to get safety Landon Collins to sign with the team as a free agent this offseason and they got some return on their investment in their first win of the 2019 season.

Collins had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble and two passes defensed against the Dolphins in a 17-16 victory.

That effort resulted in Collins being named the NFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the fourth time he’s been so honored and the first time he’s been tabbed since leaving the Giants.

Collins has 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack over the course of the entire season.