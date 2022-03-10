Apparently, Washington’s agreement to bring in quarterback Carson Wentz and his full contract have already had consequences for the rest of the roster.

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Commanders were planning to release safety Landon Collins after the team and player could not agree to a restructured contract. According to Collins, he was OK with staying with Washington until the club asked for more concessions once Wentz was in the picture.

“They asked me to take a pay cut. The first one was fine,” Collins told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “Then they asked me to take another one. The money changed after they signed Carson Wentz. I’ll just take my chances in free agency.”

Collins signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington in March 2019. He was set to have a cap number of $16.1 million in 2022. His release will save $6.5 million against the cap. But his dead cap charge of $9.6 million makes him a candidate to be released with a post-June 1 designation to spread that over future years.

Washington’s trade for Wentz cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 16.

In three seasons with the club, he started 35 games, recording 239 total tackles, 6.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Collins, who turned 28 in January, had two picks and 3.0 sacks in 13 games with the Commanders in 2021.

Landon Collins: The money changed when Washington brought in Carson Wentz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk