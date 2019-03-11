Landon Collins, Justin Coleman set free agent market for Adrian Amos, Bryce Callahan originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It's a good offseason to be a defensive back on the open market.

NFL teams are opening up the checkbooks and handing out big contracts to cornerbacks and safeties, and that's great news for the agents representing Adrian Amos and Bryce Callahan.

The Detroit Lions started off the defensive back spending by agreeing to a four-year, $36 million deal with Justin Coleman of the Seattle Seahawks, making him the NFL's highest-paid slot cornerback.



The #Lions are signing nickel CB Justin Coleman to a 4-year deal worth $36M, source said. The highest paid nickel in the NFL for the former #Seahawk. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

10 minutes later, the Washington Redskins set the free agent safety market by inking former New York Giants first-round pick Landon Collins to a massive six-year, $84 million contract.

Sources: Former #Giants star S Landon Collins is signing a 6-year deal for a whopping $84M with the rival #Redskins. Hard to imagine a box safety with this kind of deal after last year's slow safety market. This moves the market dramatically. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Amos won't command the $14 million per season that Collins is getting, but it's clear that teams are willing to spend top dollar on safeties who play in the box.

Callahan might have a case to push Coleman at the $9 million per year mark, but teams could be weary of his injury history.The slot cornerback never played a full 16-game season with the Bears, but he's one of the best young players on the free agent market at his position.

Unless the market dries up quickly, Amos and Callahan could be pricing themselves out of the Bears' range.

