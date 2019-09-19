Landon Collins on Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman: “He’s a liar”

When the Giants benched Eli Manning this week, the veteran quarterback handled it as gracefully as possible, making an obviously awkward situation somewhat easier to swallow.

But other players who have been on the wrong side of transactions involving Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman aren’t as polite about it.

Washington safety Landon Collins — who wasn’t offered a contract by the Giants this offseason before signing with their division rival — said no player should trust any promises made by the Giants front office.

“No dignity at all,” Collins told Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I didn’t know what was going on. He’s a liar. He lied to everybody. So that’s a man I do not trust. I would hope nobody else would, too.”

Collins said Gettleman never talked to him during the process of leaving, which is familiar to his Washington teammate Josh Norman. Gettleman was G.M. in Carolina when he abruptly pulled the franchise tag from the cornerback.

“When you look at that, it’s full of [expletive],” Norman said. “And that’s what I feel about the situation and him. If you really want to be honest, every time I see him, I really want to like smash their face in the grass. That’s how I really feel about it.”

Collins said during the preseason that Gettleman shouldn’t get too close to the field during pregame warm-ups, which he was reportedly warned by the league about. But it’s clear that the hard feelings linger, and he’s not the only player to feel that way about Gettleman.