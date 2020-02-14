Landon Collins fired up to play in Jack Del Rio’s defense

Landon Collins did not make the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season. The safety made 117 tackles, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his first season in Washington.

He expects more this season under new head coach Ron Rivera and new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

“I like his defense,” Collins said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “It’s a 4-3 concept. That’s what I think we needed from the get-go with these guys. We have great run stoppers, but these guys want to get up field and make plays themselves, and stop holding people for the linebackers.”

Collins sounds rejuvenated after meeting with Del Rio, ready for a better season in 2020 than he had in 2019.

“When I first walked into his office, he said, ‘Bro, I love your mentality, you remind me so much of Ray Lewis, with the mentality of being a leader, making plays, doing what we need to do and having these guys going the right direction,'” Collins said. “He said, ‘Now, there are some things I need you to change up in your game.’ And I was like, ‘All right, cool, yeah.’ And that’s what I love about him: He was straightforward with me. Don’t beat around the bush. My best seasons came when I heard that from my coaches.”