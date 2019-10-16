The wins just keep piling up in Washington, D.C.

Maybe that's not totally true for the Washington Redskins, but they are certainly moving in the right direction. The NFL announced Wednesday that Redskins safety Landon Collins won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award after his dominant performance Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Collins did a little bit of everything in the Redskins' 17-16 win over the Dolphins, recording 12 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. 10 of his tackles were solo and one was for a loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was the only NFC player this week to record a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

Story continues

1️⃣2️⃣ tackles

2️⃣ pass breakups

1️⃣ forced fumble

1️⃣ sack



NFC Defensive Player of the Week @TheHumble_21



🔗: https://t.co/cRD6359iUK pic.twitter.com/w7eWUIv5SM













— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 16, 2019

Collins has now won Defensive Player of the Week four times in his career. He received the first three honors while a member of the New York Giants and had not won the award since Week 11 of the 2017 season. Collins is the first Redskin to receive the award since linebacker Keenan Robinson in Week 7 of 2014.

He is enjoying a strong start to his first season with the Redskins, as Collins is tied for third in the NFL and tied for second in the NFC for solo tackles. Collins is tied for seventh in the NFL and sixth in the NFC for combined tackles as well.

With Washington, D.C. in the winning spirit lately, between the Nationals getting to the World Series and the Mystics winning the WNBA Finals, hopefully Collins' and the Redskins' Week 6 performances are signs of more to come.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Landon Collins earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington