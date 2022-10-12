Landon Collins: ‘Dave Gettleman didn’t want me’ with Giants

Giants veteran Landon Collins couldn’t be happier to be back in New York. Collins was signed to the practice squad last week, and it sounds like he’ll be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Collins was a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2015, where he spent his first four seasons. The Commanders signed him to a massive six-year contract worth $84 million in the 2019 offseason. He was released by Washington last March and remained a free agent after the two sides failed to agree on a restructured deal.

Collins made it perfectly clear that the reason he didn’t re-sign with the Giants in 2019 was because former general manager Dave Gettleman didn’t want him on the roster.

“Facts, facts, facts, facts,” he said, via Pat Leonard.

“That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman…I wanted to stay, but Gettleman didn’t want me here.”

Collins is poised to make his second debut with the Giants when they host the Ravens on Sunday. So what does Collins want to show in his return to New York?

“That I still got it,” he said, via Paul Schwartz. “I’ve been injury prone the past what, two years, three years? That’s my biggest downfall, Other than that yeah, I still got it, I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller.”

Collins sounds like someone who’s ready to finish out his career with the Giants.

“Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant, is a dream come true,” Collins said, via Pat Leonard.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire