The Washington Football Team is getting players off of the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but injuries will leave them shorthanded at a few spots.

Safety Landon Collins will not play because of a foot injury. Collins had an interception and a fumble recovery in Tuesday’s loss to the Eagles, but he won’t be available to help out on defense this weekend.

Washington will also be without cornerback William Jackson III (calf) and safety Deshazor Everett, who suffered injuries in a car accident on Thursday. Defensive end Daniel Wise (knee) rounds out the list of missing defensive players.

No offensive players have been ruled out, but running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are both listed as questionable to help Washington keep their dim playoff hopes alive.

Landon Collins out, Antonio Gibson questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk