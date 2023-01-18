Landon Cassill won’t be returning to the Kaulig Racing No. 10 car full-time for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Cassill said he plans to continue racing.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full time this year,” he tweeted. “However, my quest to win in NASCAR continues. Sponsorships drive my business, and my sponsors over the last two years have been through a lot. Rebuilding will be my top priority. During this period, I’ll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win.”

2/2 During this period, I’ll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win. Thanks to @C_Rice1 and @MattKaulig for the shot in 2022, and for being a great team. 📢Media requests: reply below and I’ll answer publicly, the best I can. — landon cassill (@landoncassill) January 18, 2023

Cassill, 33, drove the No. 10 car to five top-five finishes, including a second place at Martinsville Speedway, last year.

Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that Chandler Smith will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in a third Kaulig car but has not announced plans for the 10 Xfinity car.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR to award medals to top three finishers of Busch Clash Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out

Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time originally appeared on NBCSports.com