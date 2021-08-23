Gaunt Brothers Racing announced Monday that Landon Cassill will drive the team’s No. 96 car at this weekend’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway and Oct. 3 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Carnomaly, a leading automotive crypto company, will be the primary sponsor for both races.

“I’m proud to bring Carnomaly into the sport and into the NASCAR Cup Series,” Cassill said in a statement from the team. “They’ve been a great partner of mine and eRacr, which is the esports arm of what I do with Parker Kligerman. We put on big events on iRacing and Carnomaly was the sponsor of an event earlier this year called the Carnomaly 500, which was at Daytona on iRacing. I’m really looking forward to bringing Carnomaly to real racetracks at Daytona and Talladega with Gaunt Brothers Racing.”

Cassill is running a full Xfinty schedule for JD Motorsports. Cassill last ran in Cup in 2019. He has 324 career Cup starts.

“Landon and I have often talked about finding a way to work together. He’s a scrappy, determined racer and I’m thrilled to finally have him in our racecar,” said Marty Gaunt, President, Gaunt Brothers Racing, in a statement from the team.

“Daytona and Talladega are two tracks where it’s supremely important to stay out of trouble and be there at the end for any chance at success, and that’s one of Landon’s strong suits. Being able to bring Landon back to the Cup Series while introducing Carnomaly to our sport is something we take a lot of pride in.”

Landon Cassill to run Cup races at Daytona, Talladega for Gaunt Brothers Racing originally appeared on NBCSports.com