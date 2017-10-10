Landon Cassill not returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2018

Landon Cassill is looking for a new ride in 2018.

Cassill told Jeff Gluck that he wouldn’t be back with Front Row Motorsports in 2018. Cassill has driven for the team since the beginning of the 2016 season.

“We’re thankful for the last two years having Landon as a teammate and an ambassador for our sponsors, and we’ll keep working hard with him and the No. 34 team for the best possible results the remainder of the 2017 season,” a spokesperson for FRM told Gluck.

Cassill drove the No. 38 car in 2016 as a teammate to Chris Buescher and is driving the No. 34 car in 2017 as a teammate to David Ragan. His best finish with the team came at Talladega in May of 2016 when he finished 11th. His average finish this season is 27th and he’s 32nd in the points standings.

Cassill has made over 250 starts in the Cup Series and driven for seven different teams. His best finish in the Cup Series came in the fall 2014 race at Talladega when he finished fourth driving for Circle Sport Racing.

He made his NASCAR debut in 2007 when he drove six Busch Series races for Hendrick Motorsports as an 18-year-old.

