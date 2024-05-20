For Lando Norris, a tenth of a second per lap could make all the difference

Norris, left, was narrowly beaten by Verstappen, right - Getty Images/GSI

After Lando Norris pushed Max Verstappen close at Imola, I think we are looking at a competitive season. We don’t want to go into a race knowing who’s going to win it and McLaren do look like they really have closed the gap on Red Bull. We have to say that Red Bull in the last two races weren’t at their peak but that can also come from them taking chances on set-up because of the pressure of another team challenging them.

Red Bull may be taking a few little risks in their development and that’s not quite paying off. The one thing McLaren have shown the rest of the grid is that you can take a car that was mid-grid at best just over a year ago and develop it to a competitive level. They’ve got two good drivers in there. They should have started second and third on Sunday but they didn’t. The penalty for Oscar Piastri was a bit heavy-handed.

Second and third would have meant the early pressure would have been on Max. I think they’re genuinely in the battle but they might need just a little bit extra to get Red Bull really worried. It’s maybe another 0.1sec or 0.2sec to really achieve their goal, but they’re right in the ballpark.

McLaren have Red Bull looking over their shoulder

This weekend, Max Verstappen got away well at the start, just pulled out that little gap enough to hold Lando Norris at bay and get out of the DRS zone. Lando then looked after the tyres maybe too good in the middle of that second stint. He was just not pushing quite as hard as he needed to. Another 0.1sec per lap faster from say lap 40 to 50 would have meant that at the end of the race, he would have been on Max’s tail with eight or 10 laps to go as opposed to the two or three laps.

The win for Norris was there to be had in Imola. But it was just about making sure that he took the most from it every lap, Max’s tyres deteriorated dramatically for the last five laps. If Lando had been a little bit closer, a little bit earlier, then he would have had much more potential for overtaking him. That said, I think it was the right result, it was 0.7 of a second that Lando was behind Max at the end of the race and he will have learned a lot about maximising every lap.

But the big thing here is that McLaren look like they’re right there with Red Bull as far as competition is concerned. Ferrari are not far away from that too, and whenever you get three teams ducking and diving, it completely changes the decision-making within the team and what they’re trying to achieve. I think what I’m seeing at the moment is that McLaren are pretty good at making those decisions during the race. With three quarters of the season to come, we’re going into races not knowing who is going to see the chequered flag first.

McLaren have done a great job to get where they are but they’ve also learned a lot this past weekend about the use of the tyres and what they need to consider for the next development stage. I’m sure they have something planned that will close that gap just that little bit more.

Lando is learning from his mistakes

The team has a very reliable pair of drivers. At the end of last year, and even into the beginning of this year, Lando was worthy of winning races, but he made a few too many mistakes that hindered them a little bit, whether it be in qualifying or in the race. Piastri has also levelled his head a bit. The two of them are driving at a level now where they really can’t afford to make those mistakes. They have to try to maximise their potential. If you can eliminate mistakes, you can get more competitive and you can push a little bit harder and it flows just a little bit easier.

Lando has become more mature this year and in the race we’re seeing he’s got a slightly better understanding of the tyres than Oscar has. Whereas in one-lap qualifying, I think Oscar may just have that little edge on outright speed. But Lando’s got enough experience now to be able to read the situation that fraction more. On Sunday we heard his engineer saying to him “you’ve got to push through this, you got to go a bit quicker there”. Lando is saying he is pushing. There’s probably another second per lap in the car, as there is for others, but that second per lap will overwork the tyres. You gain a second on one lap but you lose two seconds in the next.

Whenever they’re talking about pushing, it’s about pushing to the maximum of what they’ve got without abusing anything, especially the tyres. I know Lando will have learned a lot about how the race strategy needed to play out in that period between lap 40 and 50. He’ll know he just needed to find that tenth of a second more per lap and it would have made a massive difference right at the end of the race. I don’t think he’ll make that mistake again. I think he realised that there was a little bit more left in there and just you have to push that a little bit harder during that period.

2024 will become an upgrade arms race

The key point is we’re in a competitive place and all the teams know it. There is not much to be read into whatever happens in Monaco. We have to take it with a pinch of salt. Anything can happen there. Ferraris are normally good there in general but it is such a standout one-off. McLaren or Red Bull could get knocked out in the first stage of qualifying. Just from the fact that you don’t get a clear lap or if you clip the barrier. That’s not to do with the actual true performance of the car. That’s just about the weekend and how it unfolds.

We’ll take Monaco as just an individual race which will again give McLaren a little bit of time to get their head around these new developments in the car. It’s not easy to optimise everything that quickly. But from now on, I think we’ll see the competitive nature at the front being three teams.

If you look at it logically, I think that McLaren’s Norris and Piastri are probably the strongest consistent driver pairing. Leclerc and Sainz aren’t bad. Leclerc is very good. Sainz can do a very good job but he doesn’t do it consistently enough. We’ve then obviously got Verstappen who is exceptional and Perez who seems to struggle more than most. As far as the driver pairings are concerned, McLaren have got a well balanced pairing that will perform every week.

The development program will keep going through the season, however. We saw in Imola that Red Bull brought some different pieces in the car - different front wing arrangement, different rear brake ducts, etc. Red Bull aren’t standing still. McLaren brought a couple of little mods as did Ferrari. Now it’s gonna be down to that same development race. They’re got to keep bringing those updates.

