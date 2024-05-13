Lando Norris reveals Travis Kelce wish after partying with NFL ‘legend’

Lando Norris has revealed he wants to watch the Kansas City Chiefs live after partying with Travis Kelce in Miami last week.

Norris celebrated his first victory in F1 at the Miami Grand Prix last Sunday with Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a host of other stars including NBA icon LeBron James.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Kelce, who is dating pop star Taylor Swift, exchanged numbers with the McLaren driver at Carbone Beach after he attended the race at Miami Gardens.

“He was an awesome guy,” Norris told Radio 1.

“We exchanged numbers and hopefully I can get to a [Chiefs] game one day. He’s about double my height, but he was a legend.”

Norris took advantage of a perfectly timed safety car midway through the race to beat Max Verstappen to victory in Miami, securing his first win in his 110th Formula 1 race.

“The last two or three laps, I was really thinking ‘how do I celebrate?’” the 24-year-old added.

“I was calm… [but] I finally got my first win. It’s been a long time.”

Norris, who played golf at Augusta National after his Miami triumph, will now turn his attention to Imola as the iconic Italian circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Lando Norris (right) partied with Travis Kelce (left) at Carbone Beach in Miami last week (Getty)

The McLaren driver, who made his F1 debut in 2019, believes the team can target a world championship victory next year, while also taking the challenge to Red Bull in the remaining 18 races this year.

“We can win more races this year, we can compete against Red Bull,” Norris told Sky Sports News.

“We’re looking at an exciting season between us, Red Bull, Ferrari. We still have work to do, we’re not at the level they are just yet. There’s going to be races that we’re competitive enough but on average we’re not quite where we want to be.

Norris was victorious in F1 for the first time at the Miami Grand Prix (Getty Images)

“We still have our feet on the ground. We have more work to do.”

Asked directly if he believes he can challenge for the title in 2025, Norris said: “100%. I’m saying that still with my feet on the ground! Absolutely.

“We have two great drivers, an amazing team behind us, and we’re closer than ever. As much as I said at the beginning of this year we can win races, I want to believe and should have the confidence to say next year, we can go for more, [take] the next step.

Norris is currently positioned fourth in the drivers’ championship, 53 points off leader Verstappen, heading into round seven of the 2024 season this weekend.