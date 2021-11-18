Lando Norris exclusive interview: F1 stewards penalised me - Max Verstappen deserves punishment too

Lando Norris - GETTY IMAGES

While Formula 1 held its collective breath in the Qatari desert on Thursday night, uncertain about which way stewards might go in the controversial Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton incident from last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, one man at least was unequivocal. “I found it surprising that Max escaped punishment in the first place,” admitted McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris is not speaking out of blind loyalty to compatriot Hamilton. Or because Mercedes supply McLaren’s engines. For the record, the 22 year-old says he would be delighted to see either man lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi next month (“Lewis because he's a Brit, Max because it would be nice to have someone different.”).

He is just confused as to why he was penalised five seconds for ‘pushing’ Red Bull’s Sergio Perez off the track in Austria earlier this year, while stewards decided Verstappen’s ‘pushing’ of Hamilton in Brazil did not warrant a similar penalty. “Especially when his looked a lot more intentional than mine,” he adds. “I mean, he didn’t [actively] steer into Lewis but he didn’t continue to steer into the corner either. It was obviously purposely done and very wide. He pushed the limits.”

Norris smiles. “It’s a tough one I guess. I mean, I love the fact that they let us race. And it makes it very exciting that those two are racing for the championship. But you can’t bias something because it’s for a championship and then give someone who is 10th or 11th a penalty because they’re not racing for a championship. That’s not fair. There has to be consistency. It’s something that will be brought up in the drivers’ meeting this week for sure.”

Hearing Norris opine so decisively on such a big talking point - one which could yet have a big say in the destination of this year’s championship - it is easy to forget that he is only just 22.

It feels as if Norris has really come of age this season.

Not only in the way he has been driving - he currently lies fifth in the championship on 151 points, which is 46 more than teammate Daniel Ricciardo has mustered - but the way in which he talks.

He still clowns around and enjoys himself - his bromance with Ricciardo has made them one of the most popular driver pairings on the grid - but there is a growing maturity there.

Norris is speaking to us on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, one of The Telegraph’s chosen charities for this year’s Christmas Appeal. McLaren are in the process of holding a silent auction with all monies raised going towards the appeal and Norris says getting involved in projects like this - he spoke recently with some Duke of Edinburgh students who visited the McLaren factory - is a privilege. He is growing up.

“Out of myself and Daniel I know I’m not the one with the experience, so obviously there are areas in which I’m still lacking,” he says. “But within the team, understanding the path we’ve been on over the last few years, knowing everyone in the team as I do... all those things are things I probably have more than Daniel.

“The way I’ve performed against him has also given me confidence. I was getting more confident anyway, with it being my third season. But with how I’ve gone, on top of how I was feeling, I’m definitely more confident now.”

The question is, if McLaren can take advantage of next year’s regulation changes and produce a car capable of challenging Mercedes and Red Bull, does Norris feel he can challenge for the title?

“I believe so. I know every driver says that - you have to back yourself as a Formula 1 driver - but I can say that more confidently than two years ago. Or even last year.”

Norris believes it will most likely be “a couple of seasons” before McLaren are really back in the big time. They are in the process of building a new wind tunnel at the factory in Woking which he believes will make a big difference. But such is the size of the gap to the two leading teams at the moment, it is not something they can overcome overnight.

“I think it will be a similar-ish pattern next year [to this year],” he says. “I’m sure things will be shaken up a little bit but there’s a reason those two teams are the best. We just have to keep working hard. We’re on the right path now.”

Norris gets up but before leaving confides that his hands are blistered and his feet swollen from 28 holes of golf in the desert on Wednesday. “It’s an addiction,” he says, adding that his handicap is now down to 18. “I play every day, apart from when I can’t. It helps me to relax.” There are worse things to be addicted to.

For now, Norris is as enthralled as the rest of us by the title race. He believes Hamilton’s car will continue to be “on rails” this weekend and that the seven-time world champion will eventually prevail and win that record eighth title. But he hopes it will not be too long before he is challenging for the sport's big prizes himself.