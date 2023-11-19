Lando Norris endures heavy crash at start of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris was an early retirement from the Las Vegas Grand Prix after a heavy crash into the wall.

The McLaren driver, who only started 15th on the grid after a disappointing qualifying, lost control of his car at turn 12 of the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The Brit diverted right, straight into the wall and losing a tyre, before spinning into the barrier.

Norris, while breathing heavily, did let his engineer know “I’m OK.” The safety car was immediately deployed.

Norris was then transferred to the circuit medical centre, before being taken to the university medical centre for further precautionary investigations.

Max Verstappen claimed victory in an entertaining first-ever race on the strip in Sin City.

LANDO NORRIS CRASHES OUT! 😯



Lando loses the back end of the car and hits the wall, a safety car has been deployed 👇 pic.twitter.com/z3Sscej6fs — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 19, 2023

Sergio Perez looked to have sealed a P2 for Red Bull before Charles Leclerc superbly overtook him on the final lap.

It is the second race running that Perez has dropped a position on the final lap, after Fernando Alonso denied him a podium last time out in Brazil.

Norris’ team-mate, Oscar Piastri, secured one world championship point with a P10 finish.