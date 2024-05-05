Lando Norris claims maiden F1 win at Miami Grand Prix

British racing driver Lando Norris of the McLaren F1 Team jumps off of his car after crashing on the opening lap of the Sprint Race at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in Miami Richard Dole/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

McLaren's Lando Norris stunned champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to take his first-ever Formula One win at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris had a stunning restart and defended well against Verstappen after a safety car. The Dutchman had to settle for an unusual second place, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium in third.

Verstappen had a perfect start from pole position, but lost his lead after he pitted for new tyres.

The Dutchman had made his way to second behind Norris, who was yet to stop, when the safety car was deployed after Logan Sargeant of Williams had his race ended following a crash with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

Norris wasn't able to get to the pits before the safety car was called and went around for another lap, pitting under safety car and retaining his lead.

The English driver then had a fantastic restart to break clear from Verstappen. He kept stretching his advantage over the Red Bull man, who failed to have an answer.

Norris got close to his first victory at the Russian Grand Prix in 2021. He led the majority of the race, but lost the chance to win in a dramatic fashion as he refused to switch to intermediate tyres amidst worsening rain conditions and against the advice of his engineers. He finished that race in seventh.