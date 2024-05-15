Landmark football floodlight tower taken down

The floodlight pylon was dismantled as part of a refurbishment of Brunton Park [BBC / Paul Newton]

They have been an outstanding feature of Carlisle skyline for more than half a century and are visible for miles around.

But one of the three remaining floodlight pylons at Carlisle United's Brunton Park has been taken down this week.

At more than 100ft (30m) tall, the floodlights were at one time the tallest in the English Football League, the club said.

The change is part of a £3m refurbishment of the stadium over the summer funded by United's American owners, the Piatak family.

The club said the pylon at the Warwick Road End had to come down to make space for the fan zone and a new area for fans with disabilities.

Carlisle United's chief executive Nigel Clibbens told BBC Radio Cumbria building work in the East Stand would create four new lounges and eight executive boxes.

He said preparations were being made on the west side of the ground for a permanent big screen in the fan zone and refurbishment work was being done in the Neil Centre.

Historic lamps

The club is preparing to sell about 15 lamps from the lights that have illuminated home matches for more than 10 years.

Mr Clibbens said some would be kept as part of the club's heritage for an exhibition and planned museum, but others were being offered for sale so fans could have "a piece of club history."

A special crane called a 'telescopic boom lift' was used to take down the structure [BBC / Paul Newton]

BBC Radio Cumbria Sport's Carlisle commentator James Phillips said Carlisle United was the first club outside London to have floodlights installed.

He said their pylons were shortened in the 1980s after complaints the lights were so bright they distracted drivers on the M6 more than a mile away.

