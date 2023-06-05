After landing three players this weekend, where is the Rutgers football recruiting class now ranked?

It has been a solid couple of days for Rutgers football, with three commitments coming off official visits over the weekend. And with all three verbals being ranked as three-star players, it means a move up the rankings for Rutgers football.

Now first, a bit of background about what was a big weekend of recruiting for Rutgers.

On Saturday, Rutgers landed Raynor Andrews, a physically impressive offensive lineman from Norland High School (Miami, FL). Coming into the weekend, Andrews held offers from Central Florida, Colorado, Florida State, Syracuse and West Virginia among others. He is a solidly built 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds.

The twins, Tyclean Luman and Tycoolhill Luman, committed on Sunday afternoon at the end of their official visits. Also from Norland, the twins individually and collectively hold offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia among others.

There has been an impact for sure with how this class is being perceived nationally. Rutgers football now has 11 commitments in the class.

This upcoming weekend is another big recruiting weekend for Rutgers, with four-star athletes such as Nyier Daniels expected on campus.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire