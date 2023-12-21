In landing Dymere Miller, Rutgers football has added ‘a receiver that can help us’

In landing Dymere Miller, Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano believe that they have a playmaker on offense out of the transfer portal.

Miller played the previous four years of his collegiate career in the FCS at Monmouth. As a senior, he was outstanding with 90 catches for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. All told across his four years at Monmouth, he was 169 catches for 2,408 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Along with some impressive speed, Miller is also a good route runner with solid hands. He has some big play ability, something Rutgers lacked last year.

On Wednesday night, Schiano told reporters that he thinks Miller steps in immediately as a potential impact player. Miller signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

“There were some connections with Dymere, certainly being local but he’s the all-time leading receiver in FCS this past season,” Schiano said. “He happened to be childhood friends with Aaron Young. They played, I don’t know if it was little league or whatever together or if it was football, but my hat is off to Aaron. He helped us in the recruitment, and I think we have a receiver there that can help us. He’s very fast. “I think this class overall brings a lot of speed to our team, and that’s something that’s very important to me and the philosophy with which I coach and what I expect our program to play. But he fits right in there, and he’s a one-year guy. So we expect him to come in here and have an immediate contribution and impact on our team.”

Miller is local, hailing from Coatesville, Pennsylvania. He is 6-foot and 180 pounds.

According to 247Sports, he was a four-star wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire