Landen Burch named NJCAA Pitcher of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Landen Burch continues to shine in college baseball.

Burch was named National Pitcher of The Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for his outstanding week on the mound. Landen, a sophomore pitcher and transfer from Old Dominion University, is now finding his stride at Florida Southwestern State University.

The honor makes Burch just the second in school history to earn NJCAA National Pitcher of The Week. Brian Holiday won the award in 2022.

Burch threw six shutout innings for the Buccaneers last week in the opening round of the Fort Myers Regional. Landen allowed just three outs while striking out eight leading the Bucs to a first round win over Sant Fe in the postseason.

Last week, Burch was named to the All-Citrus Conference second team. For the season, Landen has racked up a (5-3) record with a team-leading 79 strikeouts, a 3.34 ERA and 67 1/3 innings in 15 appearances. Burch has started 10 games for the team this year.

Burch will get the start Friday at 5 pm as the Bucs take on Northwest Florida State in the FCSAA State Tournament Final Four in Tampa. 18 Sports will continue to follow the progress of Burch as the season continues.

(PHOTO: Florida Southwestern State Athletics)

