Landen Burch earns 2nd team in Citrus Conference

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Landen Burch has earned a special college baseball honor.

Burch, a sophomore pitcher at Florida Southwestern State, was named to the 2nd Team in the Citrus All-Conference selections. A transfer from Old Dominion University, Burch has stormed out of the gate this year for the Buccaneers.

Burch has 79 strikeouts in 67 and 1/3 innings of work and is (5-3) with one save. He’s made 15 appearances and started in 10 games for Florida Southwestern (36-19) who beat Santa Fe College 8-1 on Friday.

Burch was the winning pitcher in Friday’s game going six innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just three hits earning his fifth victory of the year.

Landen is the son of former Edison High School standout and Elmira Pioneers manager Matt Burch. Matt was a first-round MLB Draft Pick by the Kansas City Royals in 1998 at pitcher.

