LAND OF THE SNAKES: FAMU enters home opener with intent to defend Wahnish Way, extend streak

The Florida A&M Rattlers have not smelt defeat at Bragg Memorial Stadium for nearly five years.

The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll No. 24 Rattlers (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) aim to continue that when Division II Coaches Poll No. 4 West Florida Argonauts (2-0) arrive to Tallahassee this Saturday.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on HBCU Go.

By gameday, it will be 1,771 days since FAMU lost at home. The last defeat was a 44-21 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Nov. 10, 2018 ― FAMU head coach Willie Simmons' first season on the job.

Since then, FAMU has gone on a 15-game winning streak to secure the second-longest winning streak in the FCS. Montana State leads at 21.

The Rattlers average 33.8 points while holding visiting opponents to 14.3 points per game since the streak began in 2019.

Simmons (55-24 34-13 at FAMU), a Quincy native with relations to many FAMU alums, including his wife, Shaia, and mother, Phyllis, is mindful of the significance of defending Bragg and the Highest of Seven Hills.

"You always want to defend your home turf," he said.

"This is the most comfortable that we are ― we get to dress in our locker room, eat in our cafeteria for pregame, do the Rattler Walk, the [Marching] '100' in the stands, great fan base," Simmons continued. "Packed house, phenomenal atmosphere with DJ Loose Kid. So, it's a lot of pageantry at Bragg.

"We have a great homefield advantage. Our guys really get up for playing at home. I hope everyone's looking forward to coming out to support the team because it's going to be a great atmosphere."

It’s official, this Saturday will be our first game on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/5qPP4xsj3H — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 10, 2023

Before kickoff, FAMU will honor Ken Riley by naming Bragg's football field after him — adding another element to the Rattlers' desire to reign victorious over the visiting Argonauts.

Riley, nicknamed the 'The Rattler,' played quarterback at FAMU under head coach Jake Gaither in the 1960's. He also was the Rattlers' head coach (1986-1993) and athletic director (1994-2003).

Riley passed away in 2020 and was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August after an All-Pro career at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals (1969-1983).

"It's important that we understand the importance of what Ken Riley meant to FAMU. As a player, coach, and athletic director — he's done more for this university than many," Simmons said as he reflected on the FAMU Sports Hall of Famer.

"To name the field after him is a testament to who he was. He was able to speak to the team during our first year here. We're just excited to run out of the tunnel onto Ken Riley Field. The first thing we'll see is the big, beautiful jumbotron with Ken Riley's name underneath.

"I'm excited about all the upgrades that we have and we definitely want to make sure we don't want to spoil Ken Riley Field's debut."

Bragg Memorial Stadium success hits close to home for FAMU streak starters, Tallahassee natives

The Florida A&M Rattlers safety Javan Morgan (2) prepares for a play against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The Rattlers' 2019 recruiting class doesn't even know the feeling of losing at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Instead, they've been present at all of the Rattlers' 15 consecutive wins starting with a 57-20 blowout over Fort Valley at the 2019 Jake Gaither Classic.

FAMU tight end Kamari Young and safety Javan Morgan were young freshmen playing their second college football game at the streak's inception versus FVSU. Young didn't register any stats. Morgan recorded two tackles.

The duo plays with an extra sense of pride being natives of Tallahassee. Young graduated from Godby; Morgan, Florida High.

Young has accumulated 38 receptions, 557 receiving yards, and five touchdowns during his college career. His efforts earned him a 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team nod.

"We're the class that started not losing in Bragg," Young, a fifth-year senior, said. "So, it's only right that we keep it the same way.

"When you come to Bragg, you should know what it is."

Morgan has assisted the Dark Cloud Defense with 77 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and seven interceptions in his four years with the team. The graduate student led FAMU with four interceptions in 2022 and was an All-SWAC Second Team selection.

"This is home," Morgan said.

"It's normal for us not to lose here. So, I never want to lose at home or in Tallahassee in general."

No. 24 Florida A&M (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) vs. No. 6 West Florida (2-0) Game Information

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. — EASTERN TIME

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: HBCU Go, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers defending Bragg, Wahnish Way against West Florida