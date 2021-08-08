Land O’ Lakes Library will close for renovations

Barbara Behrendt, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

LAND O’ LAKES — The Land O’ Lakes Library will close Aug. 14 for renovations and will operate with reduced hours until that date. Hours for the next week will be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The branch will be undergoing a complete floor-to-ceiling renovation made possible by the referendum approved by Pasco voters in 2018. It is the latest of the county libraries to be renovated. The Land O’ Lakes branch is expected to reopen next summer.

Each library in the county’s system is being renovated to provide a better user experience. The work includes updating technology, new furnishings, high-efficiency air conditioning and faster internet. Library users will still be able to check out books and other materials at other library branches. Materials on hold can be picked up at the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center next to the library on select days.

When the library reopens, the interior will be completely updated and modernized. There will be new spaces for adults, teens and kids, meeting spaces, new technology, an expanded lobby, a renovated makerspace, and a central service desk. New landscaping and outdoor spaces will also be added.

For more information on the renovation, visit https://www.pascolibraries.org/lol-remodel/.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman sues McDonald's after complaining that a cheeseburger advert was so irresistible it caused her to break her fast during Lent

    Ksenia Ovchinnikova said she was trying to abstain from eating meat when she spotted a McDonald's burger ad, which made her give in to temptation.

  • At BCB Transport, Newbies Need Not Apply

    Like many fleet owners, Rick Larkin wants and needs more drivers. With two pay raises so far in 2021, he is willing to put his money where his mouth is. But Larkin, president of truckload carrier BCB Transport LLC, is not so desperate that he will hire just anyone to fill the seats of his 300 power units. BCB, based in Mansfield, Texas, about 30 miles from Dallas, will not hire any driver without at least 2½ years of commercial experience. No applicant can have worked at more than two driver job

  • Working from home 'has helped me make my career'

    Young workers reflect on Rishi Sunak's comments they could forge stronger contacts in the office.

  • Why Is There a Renewed Interest in Hemp by Textile and Manufacturing Companies?

    The truth is, the interest in hemp by textile and manufacturing companies never really left. The demand has always been there, but legal restrictions needed to be lifted so that hemp could be grown in the U.S. and companies could use hemp in products and materials. In the meantime, U.S. companies relied on imports. In addition to its known uses, new technological discoveries have been made in the use, sustainability and impact of hemp on the environment. To put it simply, both the fiber and hurd

  • Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit filed against her by her mother

    Sofia Urbieta Laine sued Vanessa Bryant, alleging she was due back pay as a nanny and that Kobe Bryant had promised to support her financially.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • Walmart gives warehouse workers bonuses and pay raises to keep them from quitting

    Ahead of the company's peak holiday shopping season, the biggest employer in the US is trying to incentivize its workers with extra money.

  • Frontier Airlines mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Oct. 1

    Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines said on Friday all its employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 in view of rising coronavirus cases. Companies across the United States are increasingly reinstating masking requirements and mandating vaccination to contain the highly transmissible Delta variant. "As we continue to watch the rapid increase of new COVID-19 cases across the United States caused by the Delta variant, I am concerned for the well-being of our team members, their families and friends," Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said.

  • JPMorgan mandates masks for employees in U.S. offices - memo

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks, have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. "Given that the CDC has stated more than 80% of counties across the U.S. have substantial or high community transmission rates, we will follow this guidance nationally for the time being," JPMorgan said in the memo seen by Reuters.

  • Precision Oncology Sales Boost Guardant Health Q2 Topline, Backs FY21 Outlook, Management Updates

    View more earnings on GHSee more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMedtronic Expands Its ENT Portfolio With Intersect ENT Acquisition For .25/ShareAprea Therapeutics Stock Drops On FDA Clinical Hold On Eprenetapopt Myeloid Malignancy Trials© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Walmart is paying bonuses to employees who delay vacations

    Large retailers are offering increasing rewards to retain employees.

  • United Airlines Is Industry First To Require All Employees To Be Vaccinated Due to Delta Surge

    In an industry first and amid a surge in Delta variant cases, United Airlines will require all its employees to be vaccinated by October 25 at the risk of being fired in the failure to do so. See:...

  • Indian PM Modi pushes for higher exports in post-pandemic world

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked industry representatives on Friday to look at ways to increase exports, a move that could help boost employment in Asia's third largest economy still recovering from a COVID-19-induced slowdown. Modi was addressing industry representatives and Indian Missions abroad on 'Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World' through a video conference.

  • Trouble at Google's DeepMind and tech workers not going back to the office

    In this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter we look at an investigation of a Google VP, tech workers saying no to the office, and more.

  • Rejection Rate Down Meaningfully But Spot Rates At All-Time High — What Gives?

    This week's DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 70 (Carriers) Last week's DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 70 (Carriers) Three-month DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 65 (Carriers) The DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the market and estimate the negotiating power for rates between shippers and carriers. The Pricing Power Index is based on the following indicators: Load volumes: Absolute level positive for carrier

  • Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

    Amazon will require all of its U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status.The move follows a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant.The U.S. public health agency revised its guidelines for mask wearing last month, saying that even fully vaccinated individuals should wear one in certain settings.In a statement, Amazon said it was following the government guidance and working closely with leading medical healthcare professionals to keep workers safe.Amazon has also postponed its return to work guidance for its corporate employees till January next year.Other companies are taking similar measures to tighten their defenses against COVID-19.Alphabet's Google has extended its work from home policy through to October.Facebook requires all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated to step into offices.And Twitter has said it will close workspaces it already had reopened.According to a Reuters tally, coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million this week.As of Thursday, U.S. cases stood at over 35 million.

  • Levi Strauss sustainability chief leaves Better Cotton Initiative board

    Earlier this year, several brands including Swedish fashion chain H&M and sportswear maker Nike as well as BCI became targets of some Chinese internet users after they raised concerns about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Members of the coalition remain torn over how and when to respond to the Chinese attacks, with some wanting BCI to swiftly and forcefully rebut the attacks and others pushing for a slower and more cautious approach, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Members of BCI that promotes sustainable cotton production include Nike, Adidas, H&M and Japan's Fast Retailing.

  • Bartmann Group of restaurants to pay employees overdue wages and OT pay after Minnesota AG investigation

    Employees of a Minneapolis-based restaurant group will receive the wages and overtime pay that they were denied as a result of a recent settlement with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday in a news release. The Bartmann Group, which owns restaurants that include Barbette in Uptown and the Tiny Diner in the Powderhorn neighborhood, has paid and ...