Land O’ Lakes Library will close for renovations

LAND O’ LAKES — The Land O’ Lakes Library will close Aug. 14 for renovations and will operate with reduced hours until that date. Hours for the next week will be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The branch will be undergoing a complete floor-to-ceiling renovation made possible by the referendum approved by Pasco voters in 2018. It is the latest of the county libraries to be renovated. The Land O’ Lakes branch is expected to reopen next summer.

Each library in the county’s system is being renovated to provide a better user experience. The work includes updating technology, new furnishings, high-efficiency air conditioning and faster internet. Library users will still be able to check out books and other materials at other library branches. Materials on hold can be picked up at the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center next to the library on select days.

When the library reopens, the interior will be completely updated and modernized. There will be new spaces for adults, teens and kids, meeting spaces, new technology, an expanded lobby, a renovated makerspace, and a central service desk. New landscaping and outdoor spaces will also be added.

For more information on the renovation, visit https://www.pascolibraries.org/lol-remodel/.