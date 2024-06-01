Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M senior first baseman Ted Burton contributed 2 hits in an explosive 7-run second inning that led to an 8-0 win against Grambling State on Friday afternoon to begin the Bryan-College Station Regional.

"I think the approach was we wanted to land a lot of jabs instead of a haymaker punch. We did a great job of that. We faced a lot of good arms in the SEC and not to knock their pitchers at all, they did a great job filling it up, but just base hit after base hit swinging at good pitches. That was the key today," Burton explained postgame. "When things are going well, it's easy to stray away from the approach, the same thing when things are going bad. Just sticking with the game plan that our coaches came up with was a huge deal for us. I just think that stringing together quality ABs after quality ABs puts a lot of strain on their team and pitcher just being able to do that consistently and that inning was huge."

The Aggies play Texas tomorrow night for a berth in the Bryan-College Station Regional Final. First pitch at Blue Bell Park is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Land a lot of jabs,' Texas A&M senior 1B Ted Burton reflects on win vs. Grambling State