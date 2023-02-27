What Lance Zierlein says about UNC football WR Josh Downs

The 2023 NFL draft is just under two months away as a new wave of prospects will enter the league. Among those hoping to get drafted in North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

After three standout seasons in Chapel Hill, Downs is ready for the next step in his life and hopes to hear his name called on Day 1 or early Day 2 come April’s draft. Downs will have the chance to impress teams at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and if he does, he could improve his stock drastically.

Before Downs hits the field for workouts and meeting with teams, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein put together his prospect scouting report on Downs.

Here is what Zierlein said about Downs’ game going into the combine:

Free-flowing athlete with dynamic footwork and an instinctive feel for how to elude opponents. Downs posted off-the-charts production over the last two seasons as an undersized slot with an oversized will. His confidence jumps off the tape and he has proven himself to be better at catching through contact than you might expect. While his route running is effective and fun to watch, coaches will need him to become more disciplined and efficient in order to maintain the timing of play designs. Downs might not have prototypical size, but he’s well-positioned to keep stacking catches and making plays as a starting NFL slot receiver.

The most common note about Downs is that his route-running is what really stands out most. He projects to work out of the slot at the NFL level for whatever team drafts him.

Downs showed the ability to produce both in the slot and on the outside at North Carolina, putting together back-to-back 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in Chapel Hill.

Let’s hope Downs can build some momentum and improve his stock this week in Indianapolis.

Related

PHOTOS: WR Josh Downs' career at North Carolina

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire