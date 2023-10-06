Lance ‘very helpful' in preparing Cowboys for 49ers matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dallas Cowboys are doing everything they can to prepare for a marquee matchup with the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

Including consulting third-string quarterback and former 49ers signal-caller Trey Lance.

In speaking to reporters on Monday, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the team will lean on Lance for his knowledge of San Francisco's offense and defense.

After four days of practice, Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is finding Lance's insights on the 49ers valuable.

"He's been very helpful, honestly," Prescott told reporters Thursday. "Just in the way their defense can move, certain calls they may have to make if we put them in certain positions. Things you kinda see on film but getting some definitive answers from him on how they did things, he's been very helpful."

Lance knows he can offer valuable insight, but understands there already is a familiarity the two teams have with each other.

"I'm doing everything I can to help," Lance said. "But at the same time, these guys have done a lot of prep on the Niners with those big games the last two years, so they know a lot about the offense. But, I mean, I'm here now so I'm doing everything I can to try and help. Any time I can have a bigger role to help the team, help Dak out, it's exciting for sure."

"I'm trying my best to help those guys out," he said. "They've had a great week of prep so far and obviously those guys are locked in. They know it's a big game."

When asked about the insight Lance can provide the Cowboys, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed his former quarterback's role in Dallas' game planning.

"As much as most coaches can," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "You can see the plays on tape, you can explain what we look at and stuff like that, which usually you can when you can stack up a lot of tape over the years and we've been here for a while. So hopefully he's talking to them all the time and making them focus totally on that instead of the simple stuff of watching the tape."

Whether or not Lance's insights will contribute to a Cowboys victory remains to be seen, but both teams will do everything in their power to prepare themselves for what should be one of the best games all season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast