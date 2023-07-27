Lance turning heads, impressing 49ers teammates early in camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers only have had one on-field training camp practice, but quarterback Trey Lance is looking much improved now that he finally is healthy.

The third-year quarterback appeared more comfortable throughout OTAs, mandatory minicamp and again in Wednesday’s practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on what he has seen from Lance so far

“Great,” Shanahan said of Lance’s progress. “It's his third year of calling the plays, third year getting in and out of the huddle, so for all of them it's always easier. But he is doing awesome at that.”

Lance’s receivers also have noticed a difference in the quarterback’s ability on the field. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has caught plenty of passes from Lance since he was selected by the 49ers with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, described what he is seeing from the 23-year-old.

“The way the ball is coming out,” Samuel said. “He used to throw the ball kind of hard, a lot. He’s got a great touch to his ball now. He’s more comfortable. He’s more relaxed back there and he looks a little more poised to me.”

George Kittle, who invited Lance to Tight End University in Nashville during the offseason, also has noticed improvements.

“He has a confidence to him,” Kittle said. “He doesn’t look like he’s second guessing himself he does’t look like he’s thinking about the plays at all. The play is called, he knows what it is, he steps into the huddle with confidence.

“If you can just do those things, it gives you an opportunity to be great, because you’re not thinking about anything else.”

Kittle also made note of Lance's improved fundamentals and decision making.

“He had a few good balls today, threw them well,” Kittle said. “I loved on a third down today, pocket broke down, escapes, gets a first down with his legs. That’s what we want him to do — use his athleticism to make plays. That’s what he’s doing. Having fun, with confidence, it makes me happy.”

RELATED: How Shanahan's Senior Bowl promise forged relationship with Deebo

The 49ers will continue their first week of training camp with practices on Thursday and Friday before a day off on Saturday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast