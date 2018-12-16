Lance Stephenson will keep doing the air guitar taunt that earned him a technical

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball (and their matching triple-doubles) were the stars of Saturday’s Los Angeles Lakers game, but they weren’t the only ones who broke out some slick moves against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lance Stephenson took out his air guitar and played a few bars in the third quarter, after he sunk a three-pointer that put the Lakers up 32 points over the Hornets. He was specifically playing air guitar at the Hornets’ Miles Bridges.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you sink a three-pointer like that, you should get to do some air guitar. But the refs didn’t agree, and gave Stephenson his second technical foul of the season for taunting Bridges with his sweet air guitar licks.

Stephenson told the media after the game that he and Bridges are friends and they were just having fun.

“I guess the refs don’t like my little air guitar celebration. … They just gave me a tech. Miles challenged me, so I was just showing him I’m confident. Just a little fun. During the summer we work out at the same place, so we know each other a little bit. We challenged each other all game.”

And you’ll be shocked to find out that Stephenson didn’t really care that the refs didn’t like his air guitar performance. He was asked if he plans to continue doing it, and he absolutely does.

“Oh, of course. Especially if I’m feeling it.”

Stephenson was clearly feeling it on Saturday. He laid down this enormous dunk in the fourth quarter.

LANCE STEPHENSON MONSTER DUNK pic.twitter.com/yDF1Bhjfat — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) December 16, 2018





Story continues

Stephenson played 23 minutes off the bench in the Lakers’ 128-100 win over the Hornets, finishing with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. And one air guitar performance, of course. LeBron James and Lonzo Ball had their own fun, becoming the first Lakers teammates to record triple-doubles in the same game since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar in 1982.

Lance Stephenson has no plans to stop his mid-game air guitar performances. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Wizards acquire Ariza in two-team deal with Suns

• Eagles QB Wentz won’t play vs. Rams with back injury

• Kings troll Steph Curry over moon landing comments

• Kobe surprises Browns with visit ahead of Broncos game

