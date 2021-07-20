Lance Stephenson on playing with LeBron James & Space Jam 2, guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, his route back to the NBA

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

9-year NBA vet Lance Stephenson joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes breaking down his path back to the league. Stephenson was last on a roster with the Los Angeles Lakers before spending the 2019-2020 season in China with the Liaoning Flying Leopards where COVID put a halt on his plans.

The guys also spend time on the NBA Finals, growing as a leader, playing with LeBron James versus guarding him and how he performed in Space Jam 2. Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNBA.

