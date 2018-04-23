When Lance Stephenson gets a traveling call, he earns it (VIDEO)

Yes, guys get away with traveling in the NBA. James Harden on the step back (sometimes, not always), or guys sliding left/right to avoid a closeout at the arc and not bothering to dribble while they do it.

Lance Stephenson got called for traveling Sunday in the Pacers’ loss to the Cavaliers. In a game where Stephenson got under the skin of LeBron James and drew a technical (and tied him up for a jump ball at one point), this was the best Lance highlight of the game. Because if you’re going to travel, you should go all in.

Thank you Lance. I dont even know for what anymore, just want to say thank you. pic.twitter.com/MSv2QgyyvQ — Agent of NBA Chaos (@World_Wide_Wob) April 23, 2018





Never change Lance. Never change.