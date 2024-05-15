Lance Randall brings variety of experiences to the Wisconsin men's basketball staff

MADISON -- When Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talked about his plans to revamp his staff, he repeatedly noted that his goal was to keep pace with the changes affecting college basketball.

Gard's hiring of Lance Randall, announced Wednesday, illustrates that desire.

Randall, a native of Montfort, Wisconsin, led Oshkosh West to two WIAA state titles as a head coach, has been a successful college coach at Division II and Division III programs and boasts international experience, which could aid in UW's desire to expand its recruiting base.

He has amassed more than 400 victories, including more than 250 at the Division II and Division III levels in college.

"This search process was extensive and we evaluated a multitude of qualified candidates across many levels for the position," Gard said. "As we continue to evaluate and navigate the ever-changing college basketball landscape, I am confident that Lance will bring a wealth of experience and wide-range versatility to our program. He stood out from the beginning of our search with his winning record, experience coaching at a variety of levels, along with his passion and understanding of our program."

Head coach Lance Randall encourages his Oshkosh West players before taking on Appleton North in 2005. Randall led West to two WIAA state titles in 2006 and 2007. He has been hired by Wisconsin as an assistant under head coach Greg Gard.

Randall began his coaching career in 1994 as the head assistant coach at Division III Beloit College, his alma mater. He was at Beloit from 1994-97 and was the head coach at Division III Webster University from 1997-2000 before moving on to Oshkosh West. He led West to WIAA titles in 2006 and 2007.

He served two stints as the head coach at Division II Saint Leo University -- 2011-15 and 2019 through last season. Between those stints he was the head coach at Division II Lindenwood from 2015-19.

Randall compiled a record of 146-100 (.593 winning percentage) at Saint Leo. He is the only coach in the program's 60-year history to win NCAA tournament games and led the program to three consecutive tournament berths. At Lindenwood, Randall led the program to the most NCAA Division II victories in school history, its first-ever NCAA regional ranking, and the school's first Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) tournament victories.

Randall's international ties include serving as the head coach/vice president of basketball for the Pertemps Birmingham Bullets, a professional team in England, from 2000-02.

He also served as an assistant coach for the Kosovo national men's basketball team in the summer of 2017.Randall last month was named the head coach of the Great Britain Basketball U20 men's team, which is scheduled to take part in events across Europe in July."Lance brings three decades worth of coaching experience, including standout success as a head coach at the NCAA Division II and III levels," Gard said. "Lance is well connected throughout our state, across the country, and internationally in the game of basketball.

"Because of these relationships and connections, it will allow us to be impactful in our recruiting efforts across a variety of areas. Lance comes highly regarded by his colleagues and peers."I know how much this opportunity means to Lance, and he is excited to get to Madison to begin working with the rest of our staff and players."

Randall joins associate coach Joe Krabbenhoft, Sharif Chambliss and Kirk Penney, whose title is special assistant to the head coach. "I am so thankful for Coach Gard granting me this opportunity to be a part of this storied Wisconsin program," Randall said. "Growing up in Wisconsin, I am very familiar with the history of this program including this current team. It is an honor to work for Coach Gard and alongside his great staff with this Badgers men's basketball team."Our family is excited to be a part of this next step in the journey of Wisconsin men's basketball."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Lance Randall joins Wisconsin men's basketball staff