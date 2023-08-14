Lance is ‘work in progress’ alongside Darnold
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Trey Lance looked in the first half of the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Raiders, compared to Sam Darnold, who played three drives in his debut.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
