Lance McCullers Jr. trolls Yankees with 'thumbs down' celebration after ALCS Game 7

To say Lance McCullers Jr. owned the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series would be an understatement. The Houston Astros right-hander pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the save, preserve the 4-0 shutout victory and punch Houston’s ticket to the World Series.

And that was just the beginning.

Once the Astros celebration moved to the clubhouse, McCullers fired a social media fastball at the Yankees after finishing the game with 24 straight curveballs.





Look closely. That’s McCullers in the middle giving the thumbs down, which has become the Yankees official rallying cry since Mets fan Gary Dunaier gave the Yankees a thumbs down during a makeup game against the Rays at Citi Field.

In every game since, when the Yankees have had a big hit or a big moment, the thumbs down comes out. It’s often led by Todd Frazier. He’s the player Dunaier was giving a thumbs down too after he cracked a three-run homer. He just decided to embrace it, and his teammates quickly followed suit.

For McCuller’s to bust it out there is pretty much the highest level of trolling there is. To be honest though, we’re not mad about it. Sometimes you just have to let loose and enjoy the moment. And in McCullers’ case, remind the Yankees why they’re going home.

