Lance Leipold reacts to the new deal he's signed as Kansas football's head coach
Check out what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say Thursday after the announcement he has signed a new contract with the Jayhawks.
Check out what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say Thursday after the announcement he has signed a new contract with the Jayhawks.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
Sheldon Keefe and Don Granato are the second and third coaches to receive $25K fines from the NHL this season.
Such a concept — guaranteed byes for the Big Ten and SEC — is an unusual but somewhat expected maneuver from college football’s goliaths.
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
The team’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” signs provide a counterintuitive message from an organization struggling to keep up with modern baseball.
Four No. 1 picks were on the field Thursday as Skenes got the best of both Holliday and Adley Rutschman while reaching 102 mph on the radar gun.
The two-time defending champs are getting nearly 30% of money bet on the Super Bowl winner.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
Only one team graded worse overall than the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Monty Williams’ fit as the Pistons head coach and where this year’s Celtics team ranks amongst the best teams in NBA history.
In today's edition: Pete Maravich's son on Caitlin Clark, sounding the alarm in Winnipeg, Erling Haaland won't stop scoring goals, Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft, and more.
The 14-time All-Star's commitment to the defensive side and guarding 1 through 5 are part of the next evolution for him and the Suns.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
The Royals wanted to keep the older, larger lettering on the backs of their uniforms. They got it.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.