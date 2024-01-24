Lance Jones, Braden Smith lead Purdue basketball to blowout of Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue basketball officially has its groove back.

Two weeks since losing at Nebraska, the Boilermakers have since gone on a collision course.

Purdue's latest victim was Michigan.

The second-ranked Boilermakers clobbered Michigan 99-67 at Mackey Arena Tuesday night for the fourth straight win.

Purdue is outscoring opponents by an average of 21.3 points during its current string of victories, which includes Penn State, Indiana and Iowa.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is guarded by Michigan Wolverines forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

The Wolverines most likely weren't winning in Mackey Arena.

It was a battle between probably the Big Ten's best and worst teams.

Fletcher Loyer made a 3 on Purdue's second possession and the Boilermakers led wire to wire.

The most telling sign of how dominant the Boilermakers were came midway through the first half when somehow Purdue managed to miss eight straight shots, including four layups, yet be on a 6-0 run that had the home team up 14.

Michigan was in a 1-for-12 funk simultaneously with Purdue's offensive shooting woes. For good measure, the Boilermakers ended the first half on a 19-6 run after Loyer beat the halftime buzzer from the top of the key.

Zach Edey watch

Edey started 0-for-3, but everyone knew the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week wasn't going to stay down for long.

Because of Purdue's massive lead, Edey played just 26 minutes. He still registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

3 stars

Lance Jones, Purdue: Jones was an electric scorer and lockdown defender the last four seasons at Southern Illinois. He's become that for the Boilermakers, too. Jones' 24 points were his most as a Boiler, marking the seventh straight game he's scored in double figures. Jones also had three steals, including picking Jaelin Llewellyn's pocket twice.

Braden Smith, Purdue: Another night, another triple-double flirtation for Purdue's point guard. And for at least the second time this season, the only thing that kept Smith from becoming just the second Boilermaker in history to achieve that was the lopsided score. Smith left with 9:36 to go, finishing with 11 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

Pick a Boilermaker: Matt Painter has harped on the depth of this team all season. This game exemplified that. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 7 points and 6 rebounds. Mason Gillis scored 8. Loyer scored 7. Myles Colvin was 3-for-3 from 3 and Caleb Furst came off the bench to provide 6 rebounds. Carson Barrett knocked down a late 3 and Brian Waddell's soaring dunk in traffic for Purdue's final field goal lit up Mackey Arena.

