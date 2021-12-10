Lance Briggs hints Bears looking for new GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Are the Bears looking for a new GM? That’s what former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs says.

Amidst a disappointing 4-8 season, there’s been plenty of speculation about the futures of everyone involved in football operations, from head coach Matt Nagy all the way up to president Ted Phillips. That includes general manager Ryan Pace.

However some believe that Pace may not be fired from the organization. Instead, there are some who say Pace might be promoted to a new position, above GM, or that he may replace Phillips, with Phillips moving to a new role on the business side of the organization. In any of those instances, the Bears would need a new GM.

Before you say, ‘What does Briggs know about the inner workings of Halas Hall,’ Briggs did correctly hint that the White Sox would sign Tony La Russa.

I can see an old Sox coach returning today..👀 — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) October 28, 2020

Even though Briggs was one day off (La Russa was hired the next day), it was a move that not many expected.

The Bears hired Pace in 2015. In six-plus seasons with the team, the Bears have a 46-62 record and have made the playoffs twice.

