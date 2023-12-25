Lance Briggs on Fields interception: It was a bad throw

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993. Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.