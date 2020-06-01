Lance Armstrong says he would discourage his son from using PEDs: 'That's a bad idea'

Lance Armstrong doesn’t want his son to repeat the cyclist’s mistakes. Armstrong said he would discourage his son, Luke — a college football player at Rice — from taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Armstrong, 48, made those comments during his ESPN documentary, “Lance,” on Sunday.

"I would say that's a bad idea."



Lance Armstrong talks about what he would tell his son if he wanted to try performance enhancing drugs. pic.twitter.com/xxzY7ebU90 — 30 for 30 (@30for30) June 1, 2020

Armstrong said he would tell his son it would be a “bad idea” to take performance-enhancing drugs now. Interestingly, Armstrong says it might be “a different conversation” if his son made it to the NFL.

That wasn’t the only revelation made by Armstrong during the documentary. He also said he wishes he would have kept cycling and cancer separate, according to Bleacher Report.

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong admitted during ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary Lance that he often used his recovery from cancer as a "shield" to protect himself from doping allegations during his career and said he should have kept those parts of his life distinct. "In hindsight, cycling and cancer should have been kept separate," Armstrong said.

The final part of ESPN’s two-part documentary on Armstrong aired Sunday night. The network was hoping the documentary would produce strong numbers following the success of “The Last Dance,” but that didn’t happen during the first part of the Armstrong documentary.

More from Yahoo Sports: