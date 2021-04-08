  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lance Armstrong's son charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 2018

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Disgraced cycling star Lance Armstrong’s son, Luke, was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Luke, 21, was charged with sexual assault of a child, which is a second-degree felony in Texas, and is facing up to 20 years in prison.

The alleged incident, which the girl reported in November, took place in June 2018. The girl was 16 at the time, and told police that she first met Luke at his home with a mutual friend. Two days later she attended a party and was drinking alcohol, and called Armstrong to pick her up when she couldn’t find a ride home. Luke and a friend allegedly came to pick her up, but those two were not drinking.

The girl said that she didn’t remember the ride home, but later woke up in Armstrong's home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her before eventually driving her home without saying a word, per the report.

She called Armstrong on Dec. 8, 2020 and recorded the conversation, per the report, where he admitted to having sex with her at his dad’s home in his dad’s bedroom.

“He remembered her taking her clothes off and walking to the bed herself,” the affidavit said, via the Austin American-Statesman.

The girl said she told six people about the incident, and many of them said she “described the sex as non-consensual” and that she had nightmares “about the assault years afterwards.”

Luke has denied the accusations through his attorney, Randy Leavitt, and said that the sex was consensual.

“A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke,” Leavitt said, via the Austin American-Statesman.

“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and not a sexual assault. What it was was a consensual relationship then and it continued to be consensual between the two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed and certainly not three years later.”

Lance Armstrong
Lance Armstrong's son, Luke Armstrong, is facing a second-degree felony charge in Texas after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Lance Armstrong's son has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Texas, police say

    According to a police affidavit obtained by KXAN, Luke David Armstrong, 21, sexually assaulted the teen in 2018 when Armstrong was 18 years old.

  • Lance Armstrong's son accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 2018

    Luke Armstrong, 21, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018. She told police she was drunk during the assault.

  • 11-year-old girl found dead was tortured, disfigured by parents, California cops say

    Authorities are still investigating how she died.

  • Reigning Mrs. World arrested over onstage melee in Sri Lanka

    Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested the reigning Mrs. World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries.

  • Black Florida Man Released From Prison After 30 Years, but Prosecutors Still Want Him Locked Up

    The legacy of racism in America’s “justice” system has frequently resulted in the release of Black men from prison, after they’ve spent decades locked up for crimes they were convicted for under sketchy circumstances.

  • Former Florida State star charged in double shooting

    Former Florida State star football player Travis Rudolph was arrested early Wednesday morning in South Florida for a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said. Rudolph, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office news release.

  • Amazon reportedly pushed USPS to install a mailbox outside its Alabama warehouse, a move the union could use to challenge the outcome of the vote

    The union said the mailbox could make it seem as if Amazon itself would directly see the ballots - a move that could deter employees from voting.

  • With the FBI listening, Kylr Yust allegedly told ex-girlfriend he killed 17 year old

    The audio also captured Yust and his ex girlfriend trying to use a Ouija board to communicate with Kara Kopetsky’s spirit.

  • The maker of Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' has settled a trademark dispute brought by Nike, and will buy back doctored Nike shoes it has sold

    Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement on March 29 after the startup released a "Satan Shoe" that knocks off the Air Max 97.

  • Former FSU and Giants receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charges

    Travis Rudolph spent one season in the NFL after a strong career at FSU.

  • Businessman Notoriously Criticized for Exploiting Black Music Artists Calls Out Corporations for Exploiting Black Community

    Diddy is dabbling in an interesting (and dangerous) game of “This you??” on Black Twitter.

  • Tallulah Willis admits she's slipped into 'deeply wounding negative self-talk' in tribute to younger self

    The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis spoke kindly to her 8th-grade self when sharing a throwback photo.

  • Prosecution witness says George Floyd on the street in handcuffs was almost like having a lung removed

    During the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday, Dr. Martin Tobin, a physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine, said the way George Floyd was handcuffed and put on the street by police officers made it hard to breathe and was almost like having his left lung removed.

  • Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings

    A judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a former Dallas police officer accused of ordering two killings in 2017 after prosecutors said that they don’t have enough evidence to move forward with the capital murder case against him. After listening to testimony by a Dallas homicide detective, Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead said there was no probable cause to hold Bryan Riser. The 13-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department was fired after his colleagues arrested him in March on charges in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

  • High court won't block Mississippi school disparity lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will not get involved, for now, in a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows grave disparities in funding between predominantly Black and predominantly white schools. Mississippi officials, including Gov. Tate Reeves and state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright, asked the full appeals court to reconsider the ruling by the three-judge panel. The appeals court voted 9-8 in December to reject that request.

  • Mets game ends in controversy after Michael Conforto appears to stick out elbow for walk-off HBP

    Michael Conforto may have stuck his elbow out over the plate to win the game.

  • Mass grave of decapitated bodies discovered in Mozambique

    A mass grave containing the decapitated bodies of at least 12 people has been discovered near a hotel used by foreigners that was overrun by Islamic State militants in Mozambique. Palma, a coastal town in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, was attacked by militants wielding machetes, assault rifles and heavy weapons on March 24. The 12 bodies were found under a large mango tree near the entrance of the Amarula Hotel, an establishment favoured by foreign contractors working on a nearby natural gas project run by the French oil giant Total. "They were tied up and beheaded here," Pedro da Silva, a police commander, said in footage broadcast by Mozambique's TVM channel on Wednesday. "It's hard to know their nationalities, but we know that Aamaroula is a hotel that often hosts foreigners, and when the insurgents came most foreigners thought Amarula was the safest place to go, so they all came here." "There was security but the insurgents were stronger so they managed to break in and take 12 foreigners, tie their hands behind their backs and decapitated them all." Mr da Silva said he believed the victims were foreigners because they were white, but that he could not speculate on their nationalities. Mozambique has citizens of all colours including whites. However, a source familiar with the operation in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, told the Telegraph that the victims were black. The source said the bodies were so decomposed they would be difficult to identify. The hotel is opposite a neighbourhood called Wentworth. Most of those living in the area are understood to be Mozambicans, but there were also a few Italians and Portuguese living in the town. Two foreigners, a South African called Adrian Nel and British contractor Philip Mawer, have been confirmed killed during the attack. As far as can be ascertained no other foreign citizens have been reported unaccounted for.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • The sudden visit to COVID victims' families that sparked Jordan's royal rift

    AMMAN (Reuters) -When Prince Hamza visited the relatives of COVID-19 patients who died after a hospital ran out of oxygen, he triggered a rift in Jordan's monarchy that has shaken the country's reputation as a stable country in a volatile region. The March 14 visit to the city of Salt was, in the words of a senior establishment figure, the "straw that broke the camel's back", coming as it did hours after King Abdullah had visited the hospital and publicly scolded management for the nine deaths. Hamza made the trip to console the bereaved six days before Prince Hussein went to the city to do the same, a move that some officials said had upstaged his younger rival for the throne.

  • ASOS profit jumps 275% amid online boom

    British online fashion retailer ASOS has reported a 275% increase in first-half profit.It's reaping the rewards of surging demand for online shopping during the global health crisis.It says it's also benefited from fewer products being returned by shoppers, as well as investment in pricing and marketing.The group made an adjusted pretax profit of over $155 million for the six months to February 28th.Sales rose 25% as its active customer base increased by 1.5 million to almost 25 million.The company though said it was retaining caution on the near term outlook due to uncertainty over the economic prospects of its 20-somethings customer base.As well as the timing of global restrictions lifting.In February, ASOS bought brands including Topshop and Topman from the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group.On Thursday the company said it was "highly likely" to acquire more brands.ASOS shares are up 21% this year, though they fell around 3 percent in late morning trade Thursday.